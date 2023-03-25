The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 6:09 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 143.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State is 23-11-1 ATS this season.

A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Owls' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Kansas State is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), much higher than its computer rankings (28th).

The Wildcats have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +1200.

With odds of +1200, Kansas State has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Florida Atlantic has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

