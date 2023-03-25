CJ McCollum, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - March 25
Saturday's 10:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) and the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BSNO and BSSC.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Hornets, 115-96, on Thursday. Brandon Ingram starred with 30 points, and also had 11 boards and 10 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|30
|11
|10
|1
|0
|1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|20
|19
|3
|1
|0
|0
|CJ McCollum
|20
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas tops the Pelicans in rebounding (9.9 per game), and produces 14.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans receive 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|20.7
|5.1
|5.9
|0.8
|0.3
|3
|Brandon Ingram
|19.4
|3.9
|5.4
|0.4
|0.3
|1
|Trey Murphy III
|18.7
|4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.8
|3.9
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|13.5
|10.1
|1.8
|0.2
|1.1
|0.4
|Herbert Jones
|10.2
|4.3
|3.4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.9
