UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.
In their last game on Monday, the Huskies claimed a 77-58 victory against Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes beat the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
- Ohio State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
- 71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 26) on December 21
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +644 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East tilts, UConn is posting 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.3 PPG).
- At home, the Huskies are scoring 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are in road games (72.8).
- Defensively, UConn has played better in home games this season, surrendering 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 70.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes put up 80.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball). They have a +416 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.
- Ohio State scores fewer points in conference action (74.8 per game) than overall (80.4).
- At home the Buckeyes are scoring 82.1 points per game, 4.1 more than they are averaging on the road (78).
- At home Ohio State is giving up 64.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67).
- In their past 10 games, the Buckeyes are putting up 75 points per contest, 5.4 fewer points than their season average (80.4).
