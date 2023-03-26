Sunday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) against the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

In their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Friday 66-63 against Utah.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Lady Tigers secured the 66-63 win at a neutral site on March 24.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in a 70-68 win on March 20, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game (scoring 82.7 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 57.2 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +841 scoring differential overall.

LSU's offense has been less effective in SEC matchups this season, putting up 77.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 82.7 PPG.

In home games, the Lady Tigers are averaging 8.7 more points per game (85.9) than they are away from home (77.2).

Defensively, LSU has played better in home games this season, surrendering 52.8 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.

On offense, the Lady Tigers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 82.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights