Sunday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) versus the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Lady Tigers head into this matchup following a 66-63 win over Utah on Friday.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers defeated the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on March 24 by a score of 66-63, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Lady Tigers have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' best victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes took home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.

The Hurricanes have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Miami (FL) is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game with a +841 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).

In conference contests, LSU averages fewer points per contest (77.3) than its overall average (82.7).

The Lady Tigers are averaging 85.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (77.2).

Defensively, LSU has been better in home games this season, ceding 52.8 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.

The Lady Tigers have been putting up 73.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights