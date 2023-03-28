The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

McCollum tallied 17 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-90 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we look at McCollum's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.9 20.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.7 PRA 30.5 31.2 32.3 PR 25.5 25.3 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.2



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

The Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have conceded 117.7 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 27th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 40 25 6 5 3 1 0 11/21/2022 22 15 3 2 3 0 0 11/4/2022 34 20 8 5 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.