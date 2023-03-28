How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on March 28, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- New Orleans has compiled a 31-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.
- The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 23-5.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pelicans average 114.5 points per game, 0.2 more than away (114.3). Defensively they give up 109.1 points per game at home, 6.6 less than on the road (115.7).
- New Orleans is giving up fewer points at home (109.1 per game) than away (115.7).
- The Pelicans pick up 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (26.1).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.