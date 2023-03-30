Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - March 30
The New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, March 30 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (51-24) at Ball Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Pelicans head into this contest following a 120-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 26 points for the Pelicans in the loss.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9
|2.3
|3
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Vlatko Cancar: Questionable (Ankle), Peyton Watson: Questionable (Illness), Jack White: Out (Health And Safety Protocols)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans' 114.3 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 34-10.
- The Pelicans are posting 115.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (114.3).
- New Orleans connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36.2% from deep (15th in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 34%.
- The Pelicans rank 21st in the NBA with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226
