The Denver Nuggets (51-24) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

  • This season, New Orleans has a 28-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.
  • The Pelicans' 114.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 34-10.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pelicans score more points per game at home (114.5) than away (114.1), and also concede fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (115.8).
  • The Pelicans collect 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (26.2).

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Zion Williamson Out Hamstring
Jose Alvarado Out Tibia

