Friday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of LSU. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.

In their last game on Sunday, the Lady Tigers secured a 54-42 victory against Miami (FL).

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Lady Tigers secured the 66-63 win at a neutral site on March 24.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

LSU Performance Insights