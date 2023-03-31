The Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) play in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a spot in the championship game on the line. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM (airing on ESPN).

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up.
  • When it scores more than 57.1 points, LSU is 27-1.
  • Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.
  • The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
  • When LSU gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 24-0.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is eight higher than the Hokies have given up.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/19/2023 Michigan W 66-42 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/24/2023 Utah W 66-63 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/26/2023 Miami (FL) W 54-42 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/31/2023 Virginia Tech - American Airlines Center

