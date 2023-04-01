The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Jones, in his last time out, had six points and seven rebounds in a 107-88 win over the Nuggets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.9 PRA -- 15.8 16.5 PR 12.5 13.4 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

Jones is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers concede 24.9 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 23 4 6 2 0 0 2

