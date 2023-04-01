Naji Marshall and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Marshall, in his last game (March 30 win against the Nuggets) produced seven points and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Marshall, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.4 8.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.2 Assists -- 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 15.6 14.1 PR -- 13.1 11.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Clippers

Marshall is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's put up 3.0 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Marshall's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 11th in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Naji Marshall vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 22 8 3 2 1 0 0 10/30/2022 39 17 6 4 3 0 2

