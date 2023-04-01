Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
- He ranked seventh in batting average, second in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.
- Alvarez picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (97 of 148), with at least two hits in 43 of those games (29.1%).
- In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 48.0% of his games a year ago (71 of 148), Alvarez plated a run. In 26 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 10 contests.
- He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Giolito will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling an 11-9 record.
