Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (2-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-2) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +140 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros won 103, or 69.1%, of the 149 games they played as favorites last season.

The Astros had a record of 56-26, a 68.3% win rate, when they were favored by -165 or more by bookmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won six of 15 games when listed as at least +140 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

