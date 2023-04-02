The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • McCormick had a hit in 71 of 131 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • In 16 of 131 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • McCormick drove in a run in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored in 44 of 131 games last year (33.6%), including eight multi-run games (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 71
31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%)
10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP, putting together a 7-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.