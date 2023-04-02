Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%) Pena had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.2%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 25 of 149 games in 2022 (16.8%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena drove in a run in 48 of 149 games last season (32.2%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored in 45.0% of his games last season (67 of 149), with more than one run on 17 occasions (11.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|54 (70.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (62.5%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|35 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (44.4%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.3%)
|26 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (30.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Clevinger makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went zero innings.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he put together a 7-7 record, had a 4.33 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
