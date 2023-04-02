The national championship will be decided when the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) meet in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers' 81.7 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, LSU is 23-0.
  • Iowa is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 30.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.2).
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.
  • When LSU allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 27-0.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Lady Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/24/2023 Utah W 66-63 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/26/2023 Miami (FL) W 54-42 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/31/2023 Virginia Tech W 79-72 American Airlines Center
4/2/2023 Iowa - American Airlines Center

