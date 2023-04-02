On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon had a hit in 42 of 110 games a season ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.

He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 110), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score in 22.7% of his games last year (25 of 110), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)