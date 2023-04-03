Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (0-3) visit the Houston Astros (2-2) in an early-season contest at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 30-8, a 78.9% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road outings).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 away from home.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

