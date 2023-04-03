David Hensley -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Hensley had a base hit in eight of 20 games last year (40.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (15.0%).

He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)