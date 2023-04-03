On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 OBP.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Alvarez picked up a base hit in 97 of 148 games last year (65.5%), with more than one hit in 43 of those games (29.1%).

He hit a home run in 34 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 23.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 17.6% of those contests (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He scored in 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%), including 26 multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)