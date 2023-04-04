CJ McCollum plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 122-114 win over the Clippers (his last action) McCollum posted 19 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.8 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.5 Assists 5.5 5.8 5.2 PRA 30.5 30.9 27 PR 24.5 25.1 21.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.8



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.9 per contest.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 23.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Kings are the 26th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118.3 points per game.

The Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Kings are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.5 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

CJ McCollum vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 31 14 4 3 1 0 1 2/5/2023 23 24 2 4 3 0 1

