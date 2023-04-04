David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, David Hensley (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In eight of 20 games last season (40.0%) Hensley got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (15.0%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Manning gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games.
