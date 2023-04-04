The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

  • Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
  • Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 25 of them (16.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena picked up an RBI in 48 games last season out of 149 (32.2%), including multiple RBIs in 11.4% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored in 67 of 149 games last season (45.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.4% of his games (17 times).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 65
.255 AVG .244
.284 OBP .287
.445 SLG .399
21 XBH 23
14 HR 8
35 RBI 28
65/10 K/BB 70/12
9 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 72
54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%)
26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Manning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP over his 12 games, putting together a 2-3 record.
