Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (on the back of going 1-for-6 with a home run and four RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez got a hit in 65.5% of his 148 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.1% of those contests.
- In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 48.0% of his 148 games a year ago, Alvarez picked up an RBI (71 times). He also had 26 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.
- He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Manning will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 2-3 record, had a 3.43 ERA, and a 1.175 WHIP.
