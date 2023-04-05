After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
  • Diaz had a hit in one of six games last year.
  • Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last season.
  • He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 3
.000 AVG .143
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .286
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
0/0 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
