Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field. Sonny Gray will be on the mound for Minnesota, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 14th in Major League Baseball with seven home runs.

Houston ranks 23rd in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 34 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .342.

The Astros rank 17th in strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros pitchers have a 1.369 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy will get the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox L 6-3 Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers W 8-2 Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins - Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates - Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill

