The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

This season, Pena has posted at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Pena has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings