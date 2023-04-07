The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Pena has posted at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Pena has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.90).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
