The New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the New York Knicks (47-33) on Friday, April 7 at Smoothie King Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this game after a 138-131 win over the Grizzlies in overtime on Wednesday. In the win, Herbert Jones led the Pelicans with 35 points.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Out (Hand), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), RJ Barrett: Questionable (Illness), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and MSG

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans record 114.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up.

New Orleans is 36-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Pelicans have been racking up 118.5 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 114.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New Orleans makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (12.2). It is shooting 36.6% from deep (12th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.9%.

The Pelicans rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth in the NBA, allowing 110 points per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -8.5 223

