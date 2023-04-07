The New York Knicks (47-33) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and MSG.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Knicks allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 34-18 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Pelicans score only 1.7 more points per game (114.5) than the Knicks allow (112.8).

New Orleans has a 36-10 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are scoring 115 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

New Orleans is ceding 110.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is five fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have fared better in home games this year, averaging 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pelicans Injuries