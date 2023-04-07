CJ McCollum, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - April 7
When the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) and New York Knicks (47-33) match up at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Jonas Valanciunas and Immanuel Quickley will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Grizzlies 138-131 in OT. With 35 points, Herbert Jones was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Herbert Jones
|35
|7
|3
|0
|3
|5
|CJ McCollum
|31
|10
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Trey Murphy III
|30
|2
|4
|3
|0
|7
Pelicans Players to Watch
- McCollum averages 20.8 points and 5.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.4 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Valanciunas averages a team-best 10.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- Trey Murphy III posts 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brandon Ingram averages 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|28.8
|6.3
|8.7
|0.6
|0.4
|1.1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|15.3
|12.7
|2.8
|0.4
|1
|0.4
|CJ McCollum
|19.9
|4.2
|4.6
|1.3
|0.6
|3
|Trey Murphy III
|20
|2.6
|1.7
|1.6
|0.6
|4
|Herbert Jones
|10.7
|4.5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.4
|1.4
