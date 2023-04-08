Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), Dubon got a base hit, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon drove in a run in 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He touched home plate in 22.7% of his 110 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (four).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.