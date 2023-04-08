The 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will see Max Homa as part of the field in Augusta, Georgia from April 6 - 9, up against the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Homa at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Max Homa Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Homa has finished below par 15 times, while also carding 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Homa has finished atop the leaderboard once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Homa finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average four times.

This week Homa is looking for his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Homa will look to continue his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 18 -6 278 3 21 7 8 $12.9M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Homa finished 48th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Homa has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Homa last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 48th.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The average course Homa has played i the last year (7,365 yards) is 180 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa finished in the 61st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Homa was better than 76% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Homa recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Homa recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Homa had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last tournament, Homa carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Homa ended THE PLAYERS Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Homa outperformed the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Homa Odds to Win: +2500

