The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has a double, two home runs and four walks while hitting .320.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 33rd in slugging.
  • Alvarez has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season (71.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 1.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Ryan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
