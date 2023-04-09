The Boston Celtics (56-25) will host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six straight home games.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Celtics put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 38-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.

The Hawks' 118.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-22.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, allowing 110.4 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, draining 16 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

At home Atlanta is giving up 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is on the road (118.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Neck Jayson Tatum Questionable Hip Al Horford Out Back Robert Williams III Questionable Knee Jaylen Brown Out Finger

Hawks Injuries