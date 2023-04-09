Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .227.
- McCormick has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- McCormick has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.28).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Mahle (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.