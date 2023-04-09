After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .179 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • This year, Pena has tallied at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (44.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 2.28 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mahle (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
