Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .179 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- This year, Pena has tallied at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (44.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 2.28 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Mahle (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
