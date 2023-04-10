Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3) and the Houston Astros (4-6) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on April 10.

The Houston Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (0-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.59 ERA).

Astros vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Astros vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 3, Astros 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won one of its three games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Houston has scored 47 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule