Yordan Alvarez and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Astros vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 14th in MLB action with 10 total home runs.

Houston ranks 23rd in MLB with a .363 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (47 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros rank 18th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.383).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Valdez is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 innings per appearance on the mound.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers W 8-2 Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/7/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins L 9-6 Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins W 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle 4/10/2023 Pirates - Away Framber Valdez Roansy Contreras 4/11/2023 Pirates - Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates - Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney

