Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .209 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (50.0%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (70.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Contreras (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
