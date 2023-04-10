After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 40.0% of his games.

He has scored at least once three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings