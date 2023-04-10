The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .304 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
  • In five of six games this season (83.3%), Dubon has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Dubon has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Contreras (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
