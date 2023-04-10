The Dallas Stars (44-21-14, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at Little Caesars Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-180) Red Wings (+155) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 35 of their 55 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

Dallas has gone 17-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (70.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 64.3%.

Stars vs. Red Wings Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 269 (8th) Goals 235 (22nd) 212 (6th) Goals Allowed 260 (20th) 60 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (13th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (16th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over four times.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 269 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 212 goals to rank sixth.

With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

