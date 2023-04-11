Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .163 with eight walks.
- In five of 11 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Bregman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.