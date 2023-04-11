Heat vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|226.5
|-200
|+170
Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 less than this game's total.
- These teams together surrender 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.
