The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Miami has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Heat score 8.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced when playing at home and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 119.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (117.2). Defensively they concede 117.4 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (118.9).

This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (24.7).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee Max Strus Questionable Finger Nikola Jovic Out Back

Hawks Injuries