On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 12 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Alvarez has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.91 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.