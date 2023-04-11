Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 12 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.91 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
