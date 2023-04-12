Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .176 with a walk.
  • Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this season in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
