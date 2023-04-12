Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .176 with a walk.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this season in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
