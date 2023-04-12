After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .212 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Hill (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.